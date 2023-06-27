All legitimate freedoms should be ensured: Leader

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met on Tuesday with the head and officials of the Judiciary in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah.

The meeting was held on the eve of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Beheshti and National Judiciary Week.

At the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined the importance of the Judiciary and the need to implement the Document of Transforming the Judiciary. He also called for combating corruption inside and outside the Judiciary, and ensuring public rights and legitimate liberties.

Ayatollah Khamenei praised Judiciary chief Mohseni Ejei’s intimate knowledge of the Judiciary, saying that this branch is one of the establishment’s main pillars the positive actions of which have a huge impact on the lives of the people and the advancement of the establishment’s goals.

He also said negative actions of the Judiciary can bring about significant blows. Ayatollah Khamenei evaluated the progress of the judicial system in dealing with some of the issues raised in last year's meeting with the judiciary as good. “There has been no progress in some areas, and in any case, it is important that the judgment about the activities of the judiciary and any other institution should not be focused on statistics and quantities, but the output and the final result of the work that reaches the people should be the criterion and source of judgment,” he continued.

Ayatollah Khamenei once again cited the opinion of specialists and experts, and considered the document of transformation in the judiciary as an important and valid document.

The fight against corruption inside and outside the judicial system was another important point that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized. “The overwhelming majority of judges and employees of the judiciary are honorable people who do the most difficult work with really low income, but the abuse of a small minority anywhere in the country tarnishes the image of the judiciary and causes wrong judgment about the whole of this branch, so any corruption within the institution should be dealt with seriously,” he said.

The Leader added, “You have to eradicate the corruption in the government, no matter how little it is.”

Ayatollah Khamenei considered the duties of the Judiciary in the constitution, including the enforcement of public rights, very important.

He said, “Preventing scaring and disrupting people's mental security in virtual and non-virtual space is one of the manifestations of securing public rights, which the judicial system must perform this difficult task well with planning, discipline and rules.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also considered it important to ensure the legitimate freedoms of the people. “According to the strict interpretation of the constitution, all the freedoms allowed by Sharia must be provided to the people. Power institutions usually oppose these freedoms, and the judiciary must fulfill its duties in this regard,” he said.