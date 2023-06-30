What’s in Tehran art galleries

Paintings by Marjan Homayun are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery. Entitled “Which One of You Am I?”, the exhibit will be running until July 18 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Paria Farrokhi is currently underway at Sharif Gallery.

Entitled “Siege Encirclement”, the exhibit will be running until July 7 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

*Etemad Gallery 2 is showcasing paintings by Hossein Cheraghchi in an exhibition named “Back to Back”.

The exhibition will be running until July 18 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* Asr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists, including Mona Janikhan, Hanieh Azmudeh, Bita Sadri, Shayesteh Hariri, Atieh Qalandari and Narges Khademi.

The exhibit entitled “Her Name Is Nature” will run until July 14 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Mehdi Hosseini is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Green Apple” will run until July 12 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Shina Khorasani is on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “It Was a Word in the Beginning” will run until July 10 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Hamidreza Emami.

The exhibition entitled “Obstruction” will be running until July 21 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* Paintings by Zahra Nuri Zonuzi are on display in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 17 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mahsa Salimi, Dina Mahbubi, Setareh Kohansal, Nahid Sadeqi-Nejad, Meimanat Rezai, FeEreshteh Arianpur, Soha Moradi and several other artists is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “Pigment”, the exhibition will run until July 5 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Maryam Amirvaqefi is putting her latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

Entitled “Summery of Muscle Memories”, the exhibit will run until July 17 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

Collage

* Collages by Bahar Samadi are currently on display in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until July 14 at the gallery, which can be found at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

Miniature

* An exhibition of miniatures by Nazi Rezazadeh is currently underway at Javid Gallery.

Entitled “Haft Peykar”, the exhibition will run until July 7 at the gallery located at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

