Qom to construct more ecolodge units to buttress tourism

TEHRAN – The tourism chief of Qom province has pledged support for the construction of new ecolodge units as a tool to encourage rural tourism.

“We are seeking to popularize tourism with the development of ecotourism residences,” Alireza Arjmandi said.

The use of expensive villas is not within the means of people from all walks of life. So, wallet-friendly eco-lodge units should be constructed in target villages in such a way that all people can benefit from tourism, the official explained.

“With the boom of tourism in the villages, we will witness the reverse migration from the city to the village.”

Nowadays, an increasing number of travelers are looking for something different, such as spending a day in the tranquil countryside, picking fresh fruits, watching rice grow, fishing by the seaside, eating traditional dishes or even staying with locals.

In contrast, traditional forms of transportation are typically booked through travel agencies. As tourists get older, more and more types of travel are welcomed by those looking for undiscovered destinations.

Iran has a lot to offer nature lovers who appreciate pristine, diverse natural resources. The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is expected to award the title of "Best Tourism Villages" to many rural locations around the world, and the villages of Kharanaq, Barandaq, and Lark have been nominated.

UNWTO sees rural tourism as a type of activity in which the visitor’s experience is related to a wide range of products generally linked to nature-based activities, agriculture, rural lifestyle, culture, angling, and sightseeing. Such tourism also possesses characteristics such as low population density, a landscape dominated by agriculture and forestry, as well as traditional social structure and lifestyle.

AFM