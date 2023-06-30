Iran's threat by Europe

In a commentary, Hamshahri discussed the maintenance of Iran's missile sanctions by Europe and said: Reuters, quoting four European diplomats, claimed that the European Union intends to maintain ballistic missile sanctions against Iran, which will expire in October according to the provisions of the JCPOA (2015 nuclear deal).

These countries do not intend to activate the so-called "snapback" mechanism and are only looking for keeping “personal” sanctions against Iran's missile program. Over the past months, as the October 2023 deadline to lift missile limitations on Iran is approaching, the United States and Western countries have created a strategy to evade their obligations. The Reuters news agency claimed that European diplomats have cited three reasons for their intention to keep missile sanctions against Iran: "Russia's use of Iranian drones against Ukraine; the possibility of transferring ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia and depriving Iran of the benefits of the agreement because Tehran has violated the agreement."

Ham Mihan: Agreement with balance

Writing in the Ham Mihan newspaper, Alam Saleh, an analyst on the Middle East, says: It is just a political decision to turn Iran’s nuclear program toward weaponization, and it is an issue that America has always been worried about. Iran's power has caused America to change its view of Iran's nuclear issue, or in other words, to recognize Iran's nuclear power. Another point is that the U.S. is not able to start a war against Iran; it means that there is no alternative to the JCPOA for the United States.

Iran's concern is the economy and oil exports, and America's concern at the moment is only that Iran does not become a nuclear power, and both of them have reached this understanding to a large extent. Iran can continue its exports to the extent that it can, and in the past five years it has been able to export its oil to the extent possible, and this can improve day by day even without the JCPOA. Therefore, Iran also does not want to pay a high price for an agreement that America revoked, and for this reason, an agreement, however temporary or weak, can be the beginning of creating a sense of trust between the two sides. Continuous negotiations to create a sense of mutual trust and reach more agreements are better and useful.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Are the Serbs customers of Iranian drones?

In an analysis, Vatan-e-Emrooz discussed the desire of European and regional countries to buy Iranian drones. It wrote: The Islamic Republic of Iran has made significant progress in the military field, especially in the missile and drone industry, over the past years, so that Iran is now considered the greatest power in the region in these fields.

The IRGC Aerospace Force's unveiling of the hypersonic Fattah missile also confirmed this issue that none of the countries in the region is able to compete with Iran. In addition, the United States and the Western countries that support Ukraine have repeatedly claimed that Iran, by selling powerful drones to Russia, has enabled Moscow to defeat Kyiv. On the other hand, the power of our country's drones has made some countries in the region and even Europe become customers of Iranian drones. Now, in the latest case, it seems that Serbia is also looking to buy Iranian drones.

Although the president of Serbia did not directly mention the country that is going to sell drones to Belgrade, considering the capability of Iran's drones and the Western claims regarding the presence of suicide drones in the Ukraine war, it must be said that Vucic has become a customer of Iran's suicide drones.

Shargh: The need for new deal to improve ties between Iran and the Arabs

In a note, Shargh addressed Iran's relations with the countries of the region and said: The effort to normalize relations, which has accelerated dramatically in recent months between Tehran and the main capitals of the Arab world, has tangibly created favorable situations for stability in the Middle East and developing trade relations. The former supporters of "maximum pressure" against Iran, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, are now in favor of de-escalation and want the sanctions lifted so that they can fully cooperate economically with Tehran. Removing banking limitations is especially necessary for the purpose. Therefore, the stagnation in Iran's nuclear negotiations is a threat to the entire process of normalizing relations between Iran and the Arab world. Resolving this case is key to changing the shape of strategic relations in the Middle East with the aim of greater stability in the region. Real but discreet discussions between Washington and Tehran to finalize an interim agreement is a sign of hope in this regard.

