National Industry, Mining Day celebrated

TEHRAN- The National Industry and Mining Day was celebrated at Tehran's Islamic Summit Conference Hall on Saturday.

The ceremony, which was the 27th edition of the event, was attended by President Ebrahim Raisi, Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi and some of his deputies, some MPS, and some directors of industrial and mining companies.

During the event, 58 exemplary industrial and mining units were honored.

Addressing this ceremony, President Raisi considered the celebration of such occasions as an excuse to pay special attention to the topic of that occasion and said: "Naturally, a topic like industry and mining is of interest throughout the year, but this occasion is an excuse for all sectors to pay attention to the advantages and capacities as well as possible obstacles and problems faced by industrialists and miners in particular.”

The slogan of this year’s edition of the national event was "Industry and mining; Driving force of progress in the second step of the revolution".

MA