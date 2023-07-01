Sa’eb Mausoleum in need of restoration 

TEHRAN –The mausoleum of the Persian poet Sa’eb Tabrizi, which is located in the central city of Isfahan, is in need of restoration.

The mausoleum holds the potential to become a top tourist destination in the city, but it needs to undergo some rehabilitation works first, ISNA quoted Isfahan’s mayor as saying on Saturday.

The historical structure was not properly promoted and introduced, causing it to remain unknown to most people for many years, Ali Qasemzadeh explained.

However, there are currently plans in progress to restore, reorganize, and rehabilitate the structure with the aim of transforming it into a captivating tourist destination, he added.

During his lifetime, the 17th-century poet Mirza Mohammad-Ali Sa’eb Tabrizi created an astounding collection of over 200,000 lines of poetry. However, today only a fraction of his brilliant verses have managed to withstand the test of time.

For his spiritual and elegant thoughts, he is bestowed with the prestigious title of “Malek al-Shoara” (the eminent poet).

Soaked in a rich history, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons.

It is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its amazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The ancient city is renowned not only for the abundance of great historical bridges but also for its ‘life-giving river’, the Zayandeh-Rood, which has long bestowed the city an original beauty and fertility.

Isfahan has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half the world”; meaning seeing it is relevant to see half the world. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million.

The cool blue tiles of Isfahan’s Islamic buildings, and the city’s majestic bridges, contrast perfectly with the encircling hot, dry Iranian countryside.

The huge Imam Square, best known as Naghsh-e Jahan Sq. (literary meaning “Image of the World”), is one of the largest in the world (500m by 160m), and a majestic example of town planning. Constructed in the early 17th century, the UNESCO-registered square is punctuated with the most interesting sights in Isfahan.

Modern Isfahan is home to some heavy industry, including steel factories and a nuclear facility on its outskirts, however, its inner core wants to be preserved as a priceless gem.

The city is also home to a gigantic, professional, and state-of-the-art healthcare city, which is a major destination in the realm of medical tourism.

