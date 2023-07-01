Iranians donate 3% more blood in first quarter

TEHRAN – Blood donation in the country rose by three percent in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year which started on March 21 compared to the same period in the previous year.

During the spring of this year, 593,862 units of blood were donated, an increase of three percent compared to the same period last year, Bashir Hajibeigi, the Blood Transfusion Organization spokesman, has said.

Lorestan province with more than 44 percent growth, Golestan province with more than 17 percent growth, and North Khorasan province with more than 16 percent growth registered the highest increase in blood donation, he added, ISNA reported.

In the first quarter of the year, the continuous blood donation index was 54 percent, which showed a slight increase year on year, he noted.

The average blood donation rate in Iran is 26 per thousand people which places the country in a good situation among other countries.

According to the World Health Organization, the median blood donation rate in high-income countries is 31.5 donations per 1000 people. This compares with 16.4 donations per 1000 people in upper-middle-income countries, 6.6 donations per 1000 people in lower-middle-income countries, and 5.0 donations per 1000 people in low-income countries.

Of the 118.5 million blood donations collected globally, 40 percent of these are collected in high-income countries, home to 16 percent of the world’s population.

In low-income countries, up to 54 percent of blood transfusions are given to children under 5 years of age; whereas in high-income countries, the most frequently transfused patient group is over 60 years of age, accounting for up to 76 percent of all transfusions.

Based on samples of 1000 people, the blood donation rate is 31.5 donations in high-income countries, 16.4 donations in upper-middle-income countries, 6.6 donations in lower-middle-income countries, and 5.0 donations in low-income countries.

An increase of 10.7 million blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors has been reported from 2008 to 2018. In total, 79 countries collect over 90 percent of their blood supply from voluntary unpaid blood donors; however, 54 countries collect more than 50 percent of their blood supply from family/replacement or paid donors.

Blood transfusion saves lives and improves health, but many patients requiring transfusion do not have timely access to safe blood. Providing safe and adequate blood should be an integral part of every country’s national health care policy and infrastructure.

WHO recommends that all activities related to blood collection, testing, processing, storage, and distribution be coordinated at the national level through effective organization and integrated blood supply networks.

The national blood system should be governed by national blood policy and legislative framework to promote the uniform implementation of standards and consistency in the quality and safety of blood and blood products.

Of the 118.5 million blood donations collected globally, 40 percent of these are collected in high-income countries, home to 16 percent of the world’s population.

Only 56 of 171 reporting countries produce plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMP) through the fractionation of plasma collected in the reporting countries.

A total of 91 countries reported that all PDMPs are imported, 16 countries reported that no PDMP was used during the reporting period, and 8 countries did not respond to the question.

In the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, some 2.223 million blood donations were registered across the country, an increase of 9.3 percent compared to the year before.

MG