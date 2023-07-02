Be your own tour guide in Tehran

TEHRAN – Tehran, being a metropolitan and historical city, boasts a myriad of attractions that are simply must-sees.

A vibrant and culturally rich metropolis, Tehran offers a plethora of irresistible attractions to explore.

Exploring every corner of the city or at least discovering its most popular attractions requires the assistance of a tour guide, even if it comes in the form of a guidebook, which enables travelers to explore a city on their own.

There are numerous expert-written guidebooks that serve as a compass for uncovering the hidden gems of Tehran. These passionate tourism professionals have committed their lives to the industry and are dedicated to promoting tourism in Tehran.

Ehsan Mirabzadeh, a skilled tourism expert and author, has co-written multiple guidebooks on Tehran and its neighboring cities, offering invaluable insights to travelers.

Describing a city with audible stories in every corner, from alleys and passageways to houses, cafes, shops, and people, is not a task that can be accomplished through a mere book, Mirabzadeh told Tehran Times on Sunday.

Such a city deserves more than just a brief introduction. It demands to be experienced firsthand, he explained.

“Tourism Guide Book of Tehran, Ray and Shemiranat” is a comprehensive and practical guide written by Mirabzadeh, Morteza Rahimnavaz, and Ali Rafiei.

It provides detailed information about thirteen tourist walking routes in the historical context of Tehran, Ray, and Shemiranat.

The book also provides a comprehensive overview of the four tourism aspects outside the historical context of the city of Tehran, ensuring a thorough narrative, Mirabzadeh explained.

Despite the vastness of Tehran, this book features a comprehensive list of 136 tourist attractions along the routes and axes of Tehran, Ray, and Shemiranat.

Additionally, 72 surrounding attractions and 30 scattered tourist spots throughout the city’s urban areas are also covered.

Moreover, this book not only features seven mountain climbing routes but also highlights various tourist attractions beyond these routes and paths.

“Due to the growing interest in nature trips over the past years, I wrote my other successful book called “Tehran: The Glory of the Peaks” to meet the rising demand,” the expert noted.

Co-authored by Mirabzadeh and Ali Rafiei, the book is regarded as one of Tehran and Shemiranat’s most significant natural tourism resources.

The surge in the popularity of nature tours is an advantage for tourism, but the absence of a detailed guidebook that upholds the values of education and interpretation for nature enthusiasts and tour leaders may lead to unfortunate incidents or harm to natural environments and local communities, he stated.

“However, this book has fulfilled this need.”

“Tehran: The Glory of the Peaks” highlights the primary hiking paths in the northern parts of Tehran and Shemiranat. It explores the nature tourism hub in the northwest of Tehran, along with the scenic routes in Shemiranat, to captivate the imagination of nature enthusiasts.

“This book is the third installment of a series of comprehensive guidebooks for the vibrant metropolis.” the expert said and added: “The guidebook employs a cutting-edge engineering and design perspective to map out tourist routes, create detailed technical and graphical route maps, gather captivating photographs, and produce stunning, relevant imagery.”

It is worth noting that the majority of the photographs featured in the book have been curated by professional nature guides and mountaineers, he noted.

As a result, the images presented offer a view that is well-suited for the tourism category, he added.

This enables readers to effortlessly connect with the stunning visuals and to fully immerse themselves in the natural surroundings captured within the pages, he mentioned.

“No matter what we say about this city, it will never be enough to truly capture its essence,” Mirabzadeh added.

“Nonetheless, as writers, we hope that the story we have woven in these books will enhance the joyful experiences of visitors exploring the Iranian capital,” he concluded.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray.

Ray, in which signs of settlement date from 6000 BC, is often considered Tehran’s predecessor. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, and Carpet Museum of Iran to name a few.

