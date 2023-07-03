Persian poetry collection “Middle East Trilogy” published in Paris

TEHRAN – A French translation of Iranian poet Garus Abdolmalekian’s collection “The Middle East Trilogy: War, Love, Loneliness” has been published in Paris.

The Bruno Doucey publishing house has released the collection under the title “J’écris Blessure” (“I Write the Wound”). Farideh Rava is the translator of the book.

“He says that Baghdad, Damascus and himself were ‘simultaneously pounded’,” the publisher writes in a description of the book.

“That sitting in an armchair, he presses a button to activate his torturer. That a bullet went through his skin and hit a corner of his dreams. Let him play cards with the night. That he is a wounded tiger that collapses in an embrace. That no one can take a date with him because he belongs to several eras,” the publisher added.

“In truth, blood runs in the poems of Garus Abdolmalekian, but the flash of his verses, the singularity of his metaphors, and the vigorous rhythm of his singing have the power to suture the wounds he evokes. If he lets his blood spurt out, it’s to make the pulse of freedom beat,”

Poems in the collection were composed between 2014 and 2018.

The front cover of the Persian edition bears a picture by Iraqi photographer Ali Fahdawi, depicting a girl from Mosul who was fleeing along with her family from ISIS forces. The publishing house purchased the copyright to the picture, which was later titled “Mona Lisa of Mosul”.

Abdolmalekian’s poems have been translated into Arabic, French, Swedish, German, Kurdish and Spanish. He is presently the editor of the poetry section at Cheshmeh Publications in Tehran and the executive editor of publications at the Youth Poetry Office in Iran.

Penguin Books have published a selection of poems by Abdolmalekian in English.

Entitled “Lean against This Late Hour”, the book was translated into English by Idra Novey and Ahmad Nadalizadeh.

The book contains “Hollows”, “The Faded Colors of the World”, “Lines Change Places in the Dark”, “The Hidden Bird” and dozens of other works by the poet.

Photo: A copy of the French translation of Garus Abdolmalekian’s poetry collection “I Write the Wound”.

