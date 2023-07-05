Books on Ahmad Motevaselian, companions published on their abduction anniversary 

TEHRAN – For the anniversary of their abduction in Lebanon in 1982, two books recounting the lives and careers of Iranian IRGC commander Ahmad Motevaselian and his companions have been recently published.

Iran Publishing House in Tehran has published two books, “Ascension from the Olive Branch” and “Standing Forever,” to mark the 41st anniversary of the abduction of four Iranian diplomats by mercenaries of the Zionist regime in Lebanon.

These books shed light on their captivating stories and offer unique insights into the challenges they faced.

Written by Javad Kalateh Arabi, “Ascension from the Olive Branch” recounts Motevaselian’s life story from childhood to imprisonment, accompanied by various photos capturing different stages of his life.

“Standing Forever”, compiled by Fatemeh Vafaizadeh, provides an insight into Motevaselian’s memories of his time in the Kordestan area, particularly in Marivan.

In 1982, on July 5th, four Iranian diplomats named Seyyed Mohsen Mousavi, Ahmad Motevaselian, Kazem Akhavan and Taghi Rastegar Moghaddam were kidnapped by the mercenaries of the Zionist regime in an area in Lebanon that was under the Israeli occupation back then.

The Islamic Republic of Iran always holds the Zionist regime and its backers responsible politically and legally for the kidnapping and for that act of terrorism.

The Zionist regime, which is not bound by any international law or humanitarian laws, has always dodged its responsibility in this respect amid the international silence toward the regime’s crimes.

There have been various reports regarding their whereabouts over the previous 41 years.

While some insist that they are still alive and incarcerated in Israeli jails, others argue they had been slain by the militia group.

