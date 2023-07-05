2023 World Beach Games cancelled

TEHRAN - The 2023 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games, scheduled to be held in Bali next month have been cancelled.

The Indonesian city withdrew as hosts due to financial problems, giving the ANOC no time to find an alternative.

“It is with great surprise and extreme disappointment that ANOC has learnt that the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) has withdrawn from its commitment to host the ANOC World Beach Games and the ANOC General Assembly in August 2023,” it said on Tuesday.



Bali was set to host the second edition of the World Beach Games and the event included 14 sports like beach soccer, beach volleyball and surfing.

Doha hosted the inaugural edition in 2019.