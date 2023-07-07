Tehran hosting intl. furniture exhibition

TEHRAN – The 32nd International Export-Specialized Exhibition of Furniture Industry (HOFEX 2023) kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Wednesday, the portal of Tran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) reported.

The opening ceremony of the four-day exhibition was attended by senior industry officials including the TCCIMA Head Mahmoud Najafi Arab.

More than 221 domestic companies active in various fields including classic furniture, modern and comfort furniture, children's and youth furniture, sleeping goods, office furniture, partitions, and counters are participating in this exhibition.

EF/MA