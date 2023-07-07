Shias show unity in magnificent Eid al-Ghadir celebrations

TEHRAN- Every year, Shias worldwide celebrate Eid al-Ghadir with increasing grandeur. This sacred event has become a symbol of unity among Shias, transcending nationalities and ethnicities. This year, Shias from all corners of the globe gathered in streets and religious places to mark the momentous occasion.

Eid al-Ghadir is of immense significance to Shia Muslims as it marks the day when Imam Ali (AS) was chosen as the successor to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). This Islamic commemorative holiday is revered as one of the most important occasions for Shiites.

The festival derives its name from the Pond (Ghadir) of Khumm, where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is believed to have proclaimed Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his successor. It is a joyous occasion that celebrates the appointment of the Prophet Muhammad's cousin and son-in-law.

Eid al-Ghadir commemorates the Prophet’s (PBUH) final sermon at Ghadir Khumm, which was uttered on the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah, 10 AH. For Shia Muslims, this event forms the foundation for accepting Imam Ali (AS) as the successor to the Prophet.



In Iran, millions of people celebrated Eid al-Ghadir with great fervor. People from all walks of life participated in various ceremonies and rituals in different cities to cherish the auspicious day. The capital Tehran witnessed a grand ceremony spanning 10 kilometers: from Imam Hussein Square up to Azadi Square.



The commemoration of Eid al-Ghadir serves as a testament to the unwavering devotion and unity among Shia Muslims worldwide. As this sacred event is being celebrated magnificently each year, it reinforces the shared belief and strengthens the bonds among Shias.



On the auspicious occasion, people take to the streets to exchange greetings and felicitations, particularly with families who are descendants of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Many young Iranian couples choose this auspicious event as their wedding date, hoping for a blessed marriage in memory of Imam Ali (AS).

In Nigeria, Eid al-Ghadeer was celebrated with great enthusiasm. The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Abuja organized a vibrant celebration on Wednesday. It was attended by ambassadors from Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, as well as intellectuals and scholars from Nigeria.

The celebration at the embassy began with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Iranian Qari Amin Hassani. Iran's Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohammad Alibak, delivered a speech highlighting the significance of Eid al-Ghadeer. He concluded his address by condemning desecration of Islamic sanctities in Sweden, which has sparked outrage among Muslims worldwide. Alibak questioned the meaning of freedom and emphasized that Islam does not permit insulting someone's religion or beliefs.

As another speaker in the celebration, Sheikh Umar Abubakar Kumo from Gombe State, who is the chief of the Ahlulbayt Muslim Community in Nigeria, emphasized that Imam Ali (AS) was the protector of Islam.

Dr. Yusha'u, representing Sheikh Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement, delivered a speech about the appointment of Imam Ali (AS) as the first leader of Muslims during the Eid Ghadeer celebration.



In Najaf, families embarked on a symbolic march to the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) early on Friday. They carried flowers and copies of the Quran to honor the first Shia Imam. The atmosphere at the Alavi shrine in Najaf was particularly unique as Iranians baked an impressive 1,434-meter-long cake to commemorate Eid al-Ghadir. It was joyfully distributed among the pilgrims.



Shias in Afghanistan also celebrate Eid al-Ghadir. People gather in various places, including mosques, to mark the occasion. One participant in this year's ceremony expressed that today is significant because it marked when Islam reached perfection through the Prophet Mohammad in which he raised Imam Ali's hand and introduced him as his successor.

In Yemen, crowds also took to the streets across several provinces to celebrate Eid al-Ghadir.