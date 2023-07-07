10-km-Long Feast

TEHRAN - On Friday, a celebration was held across 10 kilometers length from Imam Hossein Square to Azadi Square in Tehran, marking Eid al-Ghadir.

The Municipality of Tehran embellished the street by illuminating squares, installing decorative elements, and lighting alleyways and thoroughfares.

Cultural, art, and entertainment programs were held. People were served food and pastries.

Large celebrations were also held in other cities across the country.

Eid al-Ghadir is a source of unity for the Islamic nation. The event is the day on which Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of the Shia, was appointed as successor to Prophet Muhammad (S).

On the way back home from Hajj in 632, which is known as the Farewell Pilgrimage, Muhammad (S) asked for a stop in a region called Ghadir Khum, where in his sermon, he announced his cousin Ali (AS) as his successor and first Imam shortly before his death based on a revelation from God.

Afterward, two tents were pitched, in one of which Muslims congratulated the Prophet (S) for his excellent choice and, in the other one, Muslims from all tribes gave their allegiance to Ali (AS). One of the Muslims was Hazrat Fatima (SA), the wife of Imam Ali (AS) and daughter of the Prophet (S).

Some 1,300 service provision stations were set up on the 10-kilometer route, including food and drinking as well as cultural bases.

With the arrangements made, a special bus route was planned for entertainment games for children and teenagers as well as families.

There were also stages in the main squares of the city, and various songs and programs were presented on these stages.

Four big stages were set up in Imam Hossein, Ferdowsi, Enqelab, and Azadi squares.

Special programs were held for children and teenagers and some 500,000 flowers were distributed among people. Moreover, flower arrangements were made along the route.

Representation of the Ghadir event, lighting, and holding a special celebration for children were among other programs.

Also, lighting programs and firecracker celebrations were implemented at 100 points of this 10-km route.

The greatest Eid of God

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the regulation of government, power, and ruling in the Islamic community was determined by Ghadir. This is the significance of Ghadir.

"No doubt, the day of Eid al-Ghadir is an extremely important day. The importance of this Eid--the most important Eid based on the Shia narrations-- relies on its theme: wilayah [governance]. It could be said that the goal of all the efforts made by the prophet Muhammad and other prophets and religious figures was to establish the wilayah of God."

