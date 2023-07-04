Works of painter Ruholamin installed in Imam Ali’s holy shrine

TEHRAN – Huge digital copies of the Iranian artist Hassan Ruholamin’s paintings have been set up in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

The artworks were installed prior to Eid al-Ghadir, Shia Muslims’ celebration on Dhul Hijjah 18, the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was appointed as successor to the Prophet Muhammad (S).

On the way back home from Hajj in 632, which is known as the Farewell Pilgrimage, Muhammad (S) asked for a stop in a region called Ghadir Khum, where in his sermon, he announced his cousin Ali (AS) as his successor and first Imam shortly before his death based on a revelation from God.

Afterwards, two tents were pitched, in one of which Muslims congratulated the Prophet (S) for his excellent choice and, in other one, Muslims from all tribes gave their allegiance to Ali (AS). One of the Muslims was Hazrat Fatima (SA), the wife of Imam Ali (AS) and daughter of the Prophet (S).

Ruholamin has several canvases depicting stories on Imam Ali (AS). One of them is “The Conqueror of Khaybar” which depicts the Imam removing the door of the enemy’s fort in the Battle of Khaybar, which was fought in the year 628 between Muslims and the Jews living in the oasis of Khaybar.

He has reproduced the artwork in the form of a mural on the Imam Ali (AS) Highway, which was unveiled to celebrate Eid al-Ghadir last year.

ABU/



