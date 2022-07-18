10-kilometer-long feast on Eid al-Ghadir

TEHRAN – On the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir, a celebration was held across 10 kilometers length of Valiasr, the longest street in Tehran, on Monday.

The Municipality of Tehran embellished the street by illuminating squares, installing decorative elements, and lighting alleyways and thoroughfares.

Cultural, art, and entertainment programs were held. People were served food and pastries.

Eid al-Ghadir is a source of unity for the Islamic nation. The event is the day on which Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of the Shia, was appointed as successor to Prophet Muhammad (S).

The greatest Eid of God

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the regulation of government, power, and ruling in the Islamic community was determined by Ghadir. This is the significance of Ghadir.

"No doubt, the day of Eid al-Ghadir is an extremely important day. The importance of this Eid--the most important Eid based on the Shia narrations-- relies on its theme: wilayah [governance]. It could be said that the goal of all the efforts made by the prophet Muhammad and other prophets and religious figures was to establish the wilayah of God."

MG