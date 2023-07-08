Inside occupied Palestine, on June 6 and 7, 2023 

Just a few days after the allegations of Israeli authorities regarding the abduction of an Iranian inside Iran by Mossad and his transfer to another country for interrogations (which was cheerfully denied by Iranian officials), an American website claimed on Wednesday that an Israeli “researcher” under the name of Elizabeth Tsurkov has been abducted in Iraq while conducting “research” and is probably transferred to Iran!

The missing point

• Soon after the news broke out, the office of Israel’s prime minister confirmed the information in a statement and called for Iraq’s responsibility regarding the wellbeing of Tsurkov. The statement declared that the abduction happened in March and the government had decided to remain silent about it for an unknown reason. Unconfirmed information implies that Tsurkov, who has served in Israeli army, is a Mossad agent. Israeli sources believe that she’s been abducted by a pro-Iranian Iraqi group and then transferred to Iran. Iranian officials have not made any comments about the allegations.



Tensions on the border

• On the early hours of June 6, Israeli army claimed that a number of shells had hit vacant areas in northern occupied Palestine. It was believed that they been fired from southern Lebanon. In retaliation, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) shelled an area in the south of Lebanon. Later the same day, Israeli army announced that what had been fired at Israel was not shells, but anti-tank grenades.



Anti-occupation ops continue to take toll

• In an anti-occupation operation near the city of Kedumim located in west of Nablus, an Israeli soldier was killed and another was severely wounded. The Palestinian hero carried out two operations in two different areas and was later martyred during the shootings. The gun which was used in the operation was a handmade “Carlo” which has recently turned into a nightmare for Israeli security forces. Later that day, the Al-Qassam Brigades accepted the responsibility of the operation and called it a reaction to the recent crimes of IOF in Jenin. Al-Qassam’s statement was described “unusual” by the Israeli army radio.



Pahlavi’s lover is hated by her own people

• As demonstrations keep surging all over the occupied Palestine, new trends have emerged which spotlights a specific cabinet member each time. This time, the minister of intelligence was the target. For three days, demonstrators gathered in front of Israel’s minister of intelligence’s home to express their dissatisfaction about almost everything. Security forces violently suppressed the gathering, assaulting everyone, including women. This specific cabinet member was the one who invited Iranian dissident Reza Pahlavi to visit the occupied Palestine and expressed her full support of the “movement” which “is led by Pahlavi” and “defends the women’s rights”! The footage from what happened to women in front of this minister’s house fully confirms her intention to support the rights of women… Another significant incident during this round of protests was the use of a rare and powerful type of stun grenade while Israel’s Association of General Practitioners had previously requested the security forces to avoid using such weapon for suppressing the unrests due to the irreparable damages it inflicts to ears, nose, and eyes.





The UN seems to be still alive!

• After years of deadly silent in regards with Israel’s war crimes against Palestinians in Nablus and the refugee camp of Jenin, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres eventually appeared in a press conference and condemned the Israel’s crimes in the recent invasion of Jenin. “I was deeply disturbed by the news from Jenin in the occupied West Bank” Guterres said. He strongly condemned “all acts of violence against civilians” and claimed that “Israel’s airstrikes and ground operations in a crowded refugee camp were the worst violence in the West Bank for many years with a significant impact on civilians, including more than one hundred injured and thousands forced to flee”. But to avoid possible tensions between the UN administration and the Zionist regime, Guterres called on IOF to use “proportional force!!!” while attacking the Palestinians! Although the UN chief recognized Israel as an “occupation force”, but he refrained to request an end to the occupation!



IOF terrorists attack Nablus again

• On July 7, around the afternoon, IOF attacked the city of Nablus and besieged a house. Two Palestinians were martyred by IOF terrorists.

