About 5m tons of basic goods transported from major ports in a quarter

TEHRAN- About five million tons of basic commodities were transported from Iran’s major ports to the designated destinations throughout the country during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), an official with Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) announced.

Mehrdad Hamdollahi, the director-general of the Goods Transportation Office of RMTO, also announced that transportation of the basic goods from the main ports in the third Iranian calendar month (May 21-June 21) rose by 24 percent and 40 percent, as compared to the second and first months, respectively.

MA