UNESCO-designated Uramanat still unknown for many sightseers, deputy minister says

TEHRAN – The Uramanat landscape, which embraces countless cultural and natural attractions, is still unknown to many potential travelers, the deputy tourism minister said on Friday.

“Home to many historical, cultural, and natural attractions, Uramanat deserves more recognition… It can be an independent travel destination,” Ali-Asghar Shalbafian said.

The official made the remarks during a visit to the Cultural Landscape of Hawraman/Uramanat, which is a UNESCO World Heritage in western Iran, CHTN reported.

To promote tourism and increase tourist arrivals, “the most important feature that should be worked on is introducing this area to domestic and foreign tourists,” the official said.

Fortunately, Iraqi tourists can easily visit this region via borders in Kermanshah and Kordestan provinces, Shalbafian said.

The official expressed hope that government support will lead to further economic prosperity and sustainable employment in the region.

“We hope that by taking measures in the field of [tourism] infrastructure development and accommodation centers, a shift takes place in people’s employment to help expand the local economy.”

UNESCO added the Uramanat cultural landscape to its World Heritage List in July 2021. The UN panel approved the landscape, which includes hundreds of villages, 106,000 hectares of land, and 303,000 hectares of surrounding properties, during the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee.

The rural area stretches along the slopes of Sarvabad County and is divided between Kordestan and Kermanshah provinces. It includes dense and tiered rows of houses so that the roof of each house forms the courtyard of the upper one, a particularity to be noted that contributes to its charm and attractiveness. It is characterized by dense and tiered rows of houses so that the roof of each house forms the courtyard of the upper one, adding to its charm and attractiveness.

Local officials and travel insiders believe the property's inclusion in the UN body's prestigious list could boost tourism in the region and also see it as a tool to better preserve its natural landscapes and unique cultural scenes for generations to come, they say Structure, architecture, way of life and agriculture are an outstanding example of the integration of man with nature.

AFM