Iran’s Barbari named third-best flatbread in the world

TEHRAN -Iran’s traditional Nan-e Barbari secures third place in the list of the world’s 50 best flatbreads, published by Taste Atlas, a popular encyclopedia of local foods, traditional restaurants and authentic recipes worldwide.

On the Taste Atlas list, Nan-e Barbari took third place, followed by Butter Garlic Nan from India in second place and Roti Canai from Malaysia topping the list.

Iran’s Nan-e Sangak and Nan-e Shirmal also finished 21st and 22nd, respectively, while Nan-e Taftoon was 49th.

A wheat-based, leavened flatbread, Nan-e Barbari is a breakfast staple in Iran. It is best served freshly prepared and accompanied by creamy spreads, cheese and a variety of fresh vegetables. This crispy bread is usually formed into a long oval shape.

Before the bread is baked in the traditional tandoor oven, it is usually sprinkled with poppy seeds, black cumin or sesame. The name Barbari derives from the old irreverent name used for the Hazaras ethnic group.

It is believed that they were the ones who originally brought the tradition of preparing Nan-e Barbari to Tehran and other parts of Iran.

The surface of the bread features a distinctive pattern, allowing it to bake perfectly and form an irresistible crust. Although the dough takes a few hours to rise, it’s easy to make and well worth the extra time.

Barbari dough is made from the same ingredients as a regular loaf of bread. However, the distinct glaze and topping of sesame and black cumin seeds transport you to the bustle of Iranian cafes.

AFM