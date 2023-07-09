Khayyam satellite begins tracking, recording land use changes

TEHRAN- The Khayyam satellite of Iran has reportedly begun using remote sensing to track and record changes in land usage, according to the spokesperson for the Iranian Space Agency (ISA).

Hossein Daliriyan said on Saturday that ISA and the Information Technology Organization of Iran (ITO) have examined legal avenues to produce and deliver the first batch of satellite photographs to court authorities resisting land expropriation.

He said that ISA and ITO had previously signed a memorandum of cooperation after the latter asked for more precise data and satellite-based observations of the land surface in order to settle legal issues between common individuals and government agencies.

While information is being gathered and processed in accordance with the agreement, the two Iranian organizations are investigating all available legal options in order to reach advantageous outcomes and provide the initial batch of satellite photos to assist with different land grab cases and monitor land use changes.

Daliriyan went on to say, “Khayyam satellite is currently taking images from different parts of the country as part of efforts to implement the memorandum of understanding. These images will be utilized in order to address legal challenges of ordinary people and state institutions concerning land use changes.”

“We are ready to offer necessary data to other Iranian state agencies and help them solve their problems in various fields, including environmental monitoring, water resources, soil erosion and land subsidence,” he added.

The Khayyam satellite was sent into orbit back in August of last year from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which is run by Moscow, signaling what Iran dubbed the start of strategic aerospace cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Based on Iran’s Space Organization, the satellite will employ remote sensing capabilities to provide high-quality images four times per day for use in environmental and agricultural studies as well as water resource monitoring.