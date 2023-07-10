Iranian movies honored at Italian festival 

TEHRAN –Three Iranian short films have been honored at the 12th edition of the Tracce Cinematografiche Film Festival in Rome, Italy.

“They”, a film by Seyyed Morteza Sabzeghaba, received the special award of the Mediterranean section of the festival, which is dedicated to the short films.

The film tells the story of a group of people from the city of Dezful in Khuzestan province, who bid farewell to the city as they make their way back to their families during the Iran-Iraq war. However, during this vulnerable moment, they are unexpectedly ambushed by the enemy’s jets.

“The Melody of Loneliness” by Samira Azimian won the best animation award, while “A Butterfly Is Knocking on Window” by Mohammad Hassani named the best social film.

“Daybreak” by Yasser Yari, “Katvoman” by Hadi Sheibani and “Silence Again” by Mohammad Alavi were also screened at the festival, which was held from July 4 to 9.

Photo: A scene from “They” by Seyyed Morteza Sabzeghaba

ABU/