“A Private History of Loneliness” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN –A Persian translation of Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan’s “A Private History of Loneliness” has recently been published by Now Publications in Tehran.

Alireza Seifoddini is the translator of the book originally published in 1991.

The book features the life stories of individuals who rebel against love. In this story, there is a character called Khosro beik who, at a certain point in his life, decided to give up killing and embrace love instead. At the end of his life, he embraces love with a mix of fear and astonishment, only to realize that it is too late.

Another character featured in the story is Nermin, a woman who constantly seeks love. However, whenever a man falls for her, she walks away, believing that every love story has its own unique narrative. A narrative woven with elements of war, failure, suffering, destruction, and eventual peace. Nermin's version of history, similar to that of historians, is replete with tales of agony and devastation. However, this narrative overlooks any moments of joy.

Mobara is the third protagonist of the story. She yearns for love but constantly conceals her emotions, growing old amid others' unkindness. Eventually, she suffers the consequences of her beliefs and perspectives, paying a hefty price.

Photo: A combination photo shows Ahmet Altan and the front cover of the Persian edition of his novel “A Private History of Loneliness”

ABU/



