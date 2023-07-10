Giffoni festival to screen Iran’s “Thirteenth Year”

TEHRAN –“Thirteen Year”, a short film by Iranian director Samad Alizadeh, will go on screen at the official competition of the 53rd Giffoni Film Festival in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy.

The film revolves around Helia, a teenage girl who is celebrating her thirteenth birthday. However, her family starts to impose restrictions on her cycling, thinking that she has outgrown it.

The festival will take place from July 20 to 29.

Photo: A scene from “Thirteen Year” by Iranian director Samad Alizadeh

ABU/



