Govt. taking new measures to restore trust in stock market

TEHRAN – Iranian government has been taking new measures to restore shareholders’ trust in the stock market and help the market thrive again, Tasnim News Agency reported.

As reported, the 13th government has always tried to move towards reforming the structure and foundation of the capital market in order to promote economic justice, transparency, and the true sovereignty of the people over their capital.

In this regard, over the past two years, the government has been following 16 practical and important measures in order to reform the structure of the stock market.

Reducing inflation, changing the fluctuation range of the market to seven percent in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), helping the Securitas and Stock Exchange Organization (SEO) and the Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry to facilitate obtaining loans by pledging the person’s stock portfolio, requiring the stock market companies to pay dividends through Sejam System, and helping investors in the housing market were among the mentioned measures.

Earlier this month, stock market analyst Nima Mirzaei said the market will experience a calm trading period in the summer and will continue to improve by the end of the season.

“The trend of the market in the spring shows that this market was lively but had relatively volatile transactions during the mentioned time period,” said.

According to the expert, there is a possibility that as the end of the summer season approaches, the number of transactions will increase and the value of transactions will reach more than $200 million.

“The increase in the value of transactions and the consequent growth of liquidity inflow to the market will help the upward trend of the stock market index by the end of summer, and we can hope that the index will reach 2.5 million points at this time,” Mirzaei said.

“We can hope that shareholders will gain reasonable returns in the short term, but this profit will more likely be earned by those shareholders who entered the market with knowledge or indirectly through investment funds,” he added.

The capital market expert stated that the general trend of the stock market is positive and it seems that the market will reach relative stability in the current range.

He believed that the ups and downs of the market during spring were different from the trends of the market in the past.

“This shows that the market can experience new seasons of transactions and we will not see the repetition of past trends and expected thoughts of shareholders in the short term,” he noted.

Mirzaei, finally said that experts are optimistic about the trend of the market in the current year, noting: “If the forex market stays stable, the capital market can have a significant upward movement by the end of the year.”

EF/MA