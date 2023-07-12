Over 2,500 tourism projects worth $7.2 billion underway across Iran

TEHRAN – More than 2,500 tourism projects worth more than 3.600 trillion rials (some $7.2 billion) are currently underway across Iran, a tourism official said on Tuesday.

At present, 2,582 tourism-related projects including hotels, apartment hotels, eco-lodges, traditional restaurants, and tourist complexes are under construction in various provinces, Ahmad Tajari said.

The developing projects are worth more than 3.600 trillion rials, the official said.

Although Iran’s tourism industry faced a 45% drop in its share of the GDP in 2020, the share of this industry in the economy experienced a 40% jump in 2021.

Based on the WTTC report, the share of the tourism industry in the total economy of the Islamic Republic in 2022 also increased by 39.2 percent and reached 4.6 percent of its total economy.

Over the past couple of years, Iran’s tourism has suffered from strict sanctions imposed by the Western world. For instance, there have been limitations on financial transactions, making it more challenging for foreign tourists to access certain services. The sanctions have also resulted in restrictions on international flights and reduced connectivity.

Despite those hardships, the ancient land still welcomes many tourists from around the world who are drawn to its rich cultural and historical heritage, ancient sites, vibrant cities, and beautiful landscapes.

AFM