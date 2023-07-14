Iranian musicians honored at Global Music Awards

TEHRAN –Six Iranian musicians have been honored at the Global Music Awards.

Ali Jafarian Puyan, Hossein Alizadeh and Behnoud Yakhchali received a bronze medal for their instrumental single “Yekeshish”.

Composers Baran Badri for her single “My Land”, and Homayoun Sabzevari for his “Descent” received the medal.

Composer Farhad Abdollahi also received a bronze medal for his contribution to Iranian classical music with his two tracks “Tarannom” and “Connect and Part”.

Iranian musicians have frequently been honored by the Global Music Awards, a well-known American international music competition which celebrates independent musicians.

Vocalist Abdolhossein Mokhtabad, composer Arman Manshaei and the Khajenuri Band were awarded in different categories in 2022.

In July 2022, Puya Sarai won a silver medal for his composition “Boghz”, a single that features Salar Aqili on vocals.

The Saeidi Bothers, the traditional Iranian song duo of Ali and Mohammad Saeidi, were given a medal for their single “Youth” composed by Hamid Lali. Santur player Amir-Hossein Moallem also contributed to the piece.

Composer Arman Mansha’i was honored for his new-age piece “Dreams”.

A bronze medal was awarded to Hesam Sadafinejad for “Plasco”, a piece he released in January in memory of the 16 firefighters and a number of citizens who were killed in the collapse of Tehran’s 17-storey mega mall Plasco on January 19, 2017.

Photo: Iranian musician Ali Jafarian Puyan in an undated photo

ABU/