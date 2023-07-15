Veteran voice actor Ali Mohammad Ashkbous passes away

TEHRAN – Iranian veteran voice actor Ali Mohammad Ashkbous passed away in Tehran on Friday at the age of 80.

Ashkbous, who was professional in the field of dubbing, passed away after a long illness.

He began his artistic career in 1961 at the age of 18.

“Captain Tsubasa”; a Japanese soccer anime and ‘The Adventures of Hutch the Honeybee’; a Japanese animated TV series about a lonely, orphaned bee named Hutch were among the famous animation that Ashkbous lent his voice to one of the characters of the series.

