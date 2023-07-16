Jazeera Airways launches Tehran-Kuwait City service

TEHRAN - Jazeera Airways has launched flights from Tehran to Kuwait City from the Imam Khomeini International Airport.

On Saturday, Saeid Chalandari, the CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City Company, said that the first flight of Jazeera Airways arrived at Imam Khomeini Airport on Friday.

According to the scheduled programs presented by Jazeera Airways, the airline will carry out two weekly flights on Sundays and Fridays from Tehran to Kuwait City and vice versa, he noted.

As the most equipped airport and the important entry and exit port of the country, the Imam Khomeini International Airport has the necessary infrastructure and capacity to increase the number of flights, the official said.

Rohit Ramachandran, chief executive officer of Jazeera Airways, said, “Following the launch of Tehran, we now serve three cities in Iran. Iran has been an integral part of our expansion plans and we are happy to grow the number of routes we operate to the country. This is not only beneficial to the large Iranian community in Kuwait, but also to travelers from Iran to other parts of our network. As always, we aim to ensure the comfort and convenience for passengers at more reasonable fares.”

The airline also provides convenient connections via Kuwait to other destinations in its network, making it a great choice for outbound travelers from Iran. Iranian travelers can choose to fly with Jazeera for their religious journeys to Saudi Arabia as well as for leisure trips to other countries in the region.

Tehran is the third destination Jazeera will be operating in Iran alongside Mashhad and the more recently launched Shiraz.

AFM