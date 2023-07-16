Iran runners-up at FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship 2023-Division B

TEHRAN – Iran lost to the Philippines 83-60 in the Final of the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship 2023-Division B Sunday night at the Prince Hamzah Sport Hall in Amman, Jordan.

Smith led the way with a game-high 21 points on 5 triples. Ava Fajardo made 12 points and 9 assists while Ariel De La O added 10 markers and 10 boards as the trio helped out in taking control of the match in the second period, which they opened up with a 9-0 run for their first double-digit lead.

Meanwhile, Helya Houdneh and Fatemeh Jafari finished with 14 points apiece to lead Iran.

Now, the Philippines can set their sights to Division A of the competitions in 2025, with the program, of course, hope to remain in that level for the next editions to come.

Malaysia also stormed back to beat Hong Kong, 52-46, to finish third in Division B.