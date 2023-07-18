Iran to dispatch commercial attaché to Brazil soon

TEHRAN- Iran is planning to dispatch a commercial attaché to Brazil in the near future, IRNA reported on Tuesday, quoting the acting head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Mehdi Zeyghami made the announcement at a conference on Iran-Brazil trade opportunities in Tehran.

Back in May, Mohammad Rajabnejad, the head of TPO’s Department of Commercial Attachés and Trade Centers, said that the number of Iran’s commercial attachés in the country’s trade partners is going to increase to 30 by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2024).

EF/MA