Journey of determination: Malaysian cyclists reach Iran to promote friendship and unity

TEHRAN – A team of Malaysian motorcyclists has recently traversed Iran during their epic cross-continental journey aimed to mark the 66th anniversary of Malayan independence from the former British Empire.

Led by the esteemed CEO of Global Bike Explorer Sdn Bhd, Mr. Arep Kulal, the excursion, officially named “The Expedition of Unity of the 66th Independence Proclamation” started on June 20 from London in an itinerary that covers a total distance of nearly 22,000 kilometers, passing through 66 cities in 16 countries.

According to organizers, the expedition is a symbolic way to reminisce about the efforts of the Father of Independence, HRH Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra, who flew to London in 1957 to hold constitutional talks and brought home the Malaysian Declaration of Independence.

On July 16, the team was treated to Malaysia's comfort food at the ambassador's residence. H.E. Khairi bin Omar, the Ambassador of Malaysia, thanked the riders for choosing Iran as one of their destinations and mentioned that he hopes that by this experience they can promote this beautiful country of Iran, especially among Malaysians and people from other countries in general.

“I hope that by this symbolic act, we can reminisce about the efforts of the Father of Independence, HRH Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra, who flew to London in 1957 to hold constitutional talks and brought home the Malaysian Declaration of Independence,” he said.

“You have started your journey from London, and I believe Iran is the 12th country in your travel plan. I’m grateful that you have chosen Iran as one of your destinations. The Expedition members’ experience while in Iran will surely speak of the many positive encounters they have had here and will go a long way to promote this beautiful country of Iran, especially among Malaysians and people from other countries in general.”

The ambassador concluded his remarks by admiring this great initiative, thanked all the riders for their effort to make this happen, and blessed them as they continued their journey.

The riders were flagged off by the ambassador with the presence of the embassy’s officers and staff at 10:00 on Monday. Tabriz, Tehran, Gorgan, and Quchan have been among the Iranian cities. They traveled through before leaving for Turkmenistan. The riders are expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on the National Day of Malaysia on August 31.

AFM