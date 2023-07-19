Iranian poet Abdolmalekian wins Italian Roddi Prize

TEHRAN – Iranian poet Garous Abdolmalekian has been awarded at Roddi Prize poetry competition held in Turin, Italy.

Abdolmalekian has received a prize at the section titled “Testimone diBellezza” [Witness of Beauty] at the closing ceremony of the cultural event held on July 17, 2023.

Born in 1980, Garous Abdolmalekian is the author of seven books of poetry including 'Lean Against This Late Hour', translated by Ahmad Nadalizadeh and Idra Novey (Penguin, 2020). He is currently a poetry editor at Cheshmeh Publishing in Tehran.

His 'Trilogy of the Middle East: War, Love, Loneliness' has been translated to Italian by Fa'ezeh Mardani, an Iranian professor of Bologna University and Italian poet Francesco Occhetto.

Abdolmalekian is the recipient of the Karnameh Poetry Book of the Year Award and the Iranian Youth Poetry Book Prize. As well as Italian, his poems have been translated into Arabic, French, German, Kurdish, and Spanish.

