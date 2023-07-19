America's cooperation with Europe over an illusion

In a note, Siasat-e-Rooz discussed the Iran nuclear issue. It wrote: In speeches that are more like an illusion and a lie to justify Washington's threatening behavior, the spokesperson of the U.S. State Department said: "We continue close cooperation with European allies and partners to deal with developing and multiplying the dangerous weapons by Iran."

Despite the unbalanced implementation of the JCPOA agreement and the pressures caused by applying and intensifying the unilateral sanctions by the United States and the Western parties, Iran adhered to the JCPOA commitments; however, the outcome of the negotiations was delayed due to factors such as incoherence in behavior, delay in decision-making and new demands from the United States.

Iran emphasizes that if the American side acts realistically and the sanctions are lifted as much as possible and the region benefits from its implementation, there will be a possibility of reaching an agreement in Vienna.

Also, the State Department spokesperson said releasing prisoners with dual-nationality has special importance for Washington and the goal of the president, the secretary of state and all the staff at the State Department is to release them.

Iran: Unwritten formula of negotiations

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper addressed the talks between Tehran and Washington and said: Recently, in the process of secret negotiations, an unwritten agreement of "stop against stop" has been proposed. It means that Iran will stop wherever it has advanced technically, and America will stop applying sanctions, so that both sides will have time to review the path and have further talks. An international expert on the negotiations said: "Iran and the West were close to revitalizing the JCPOA in September of last year, but the internal crisis in the country directed the international atmosphere against Iran. Despite these pressures, neither the Americans nor the Europeans could achieve the soft war that was pursued with all intensity by the Iranian opposition, and they failed. America's macro policy is to restrain China. If America was going to enter a military conflict, it would need to deploy more military forces in the region again and that would make the U.S. ignore its main problem, which is to restrain China." Although Europe does not favor the agreement, it will not oppose the U.S., which follows the policy of reducing tension.

Javan: American fear of Iran's intercontinental ballistic missile development

In an opinion piece, Javan wrote: Although the international uproar about Iran's nuclear program has caused much noise in the media, what worried the American government and was even one of the main factors behind the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement is the remarkable and inevitable developments in Iran's missile program. One of the aspects of this development is to build intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which will potentially enable Tehran to directly attack American soil. International experts believe that no obstacle can prevent Iranians from building ICBMs. Also, the American publication "1945" wrote: "Tehran can turn its launch vehicle into ICBMs by using its advances in the space program and making some changes." America also believes that Russia may help Iran to advance its missile technology in lieu of receiving economic aid from Iran and thereby America's domination over the world will decrease even more.

Ham Mihan: Will Malley’s departure lead to a change in US policies towards Iran?

In an analysis, Ham Mihan discussed the replacement of Robert Malley with Brett McGurk. The paper said: McGurk criticized Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran in 2019 and said that these sanctions made the Islamic Republic more isolated and paralyzed its economy but could not stop the progress of the country's nuclear program. He also said sanctions have made Iran more "provocative". Iran will hold parliamentary elections in early March of 2024 and the U.S. presidential elections will be held in the fall of 2024. According to analysts, progress in the nuclear negotiations, as well as determining the fate of the Americans detained in Iran, will likely strengthen current political leaders both in Iran and in the United States. The Biden government, with or without Robert Malley, believes that the only sustainable solution to resolve the nuclear crisis with Iran is diplomacy. But we should not ignore the Zionist regime as the main enemy of the revival of the JCPOA. They use all the tools so that the JCPOA does not come back, so it should be very careful.

