Voice actor Javad Bazyaran passes away 

TEHRAN –Iranian veteran voice actor Javad Bazyaran died in Germany on Wednesday. He was 87.

He brought life to the renowned Mickey Mouse, the beloved cartoon character. He also voiced actors in many Iranian movies.

Born in 1936 in Mashhad, he was not only a talented dubbing artist but also excelled in various other creative fields such as storytelling, playwriting, and puppet making.

Due to his incredible talent in various speech styles and his immense proficiency in them throughout his artistic career, he was widely recognized as the Iranian dubbing master.

Photo: Iranian voice actor Javad Bazyaran in an undated photo

