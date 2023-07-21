Portrayal of Ashura through the lens of Iranian cinema: Part 3

TEHRAN – Creating films centered on the Ashura incident and the public's response to them has paved the way for the production of television series exploring this compelling subject.

TV series about this topic were often more well-received than their film counterparts.

“Narrative of Love” holds a special place in history as the pioneering TV series that centered on the theme of Ashura.

Created by Aladdin Rahimi and Anushirvan Arjmand in 1985, it graced the screens of channel 1 at a time when Iranian television was still in its nascent stage, consisting of only two channels.

Following the Islamic Revolution, numerous actors and directors who received their training in cinema before the uprising migrated abroad. As a result, the absence of renowned actors became apparent, making way for the emergence of new and lesser-known figures in both television and cinema.

In this series, which was produced in a small town in eastern Iran, talented but lesser-known actors like Anushirvan Arjmand, Reza Saeidi, Mahin Dayhim, Ali Osivand, and Javad Tusi portrayed the characters.

While several actors participated in “Narrative of Love”, Reza Saeidi truly stood out by portraying the character of Ibn Ziyad, establishing himself as a remarkable actor.

“Narrative of Love” may not reach the same level of quality as other works centered on Ashura, but it should be acknowledged as a noteworthy endeavor in bringing Ashura themes in visual media.

"Narrative of Love" was an admirable effort to portray the events leading up to the Karbala incident as it delved into the events that led to the Karbala incident, shedding light on the circumstances and influential figures involved.

With attention to detail, it vividly portrayed the events that transpired in Kufa during the year of 61 AH. Before “Narrative of Love” was created, the general public's awareness and understanding of the Karbala event extended merely to the events that took place on the exact day of Ashura.

The general public may not be aware of the significant roles played by individuals like Hani ibn Urwa and Sulayman ibn Surad in the tragic incident of Karbala.

Meanwhile, figures such as Umar ibn Sa'd, Ibn Ziyad, and even Shimr ibn Dhi 'l-Jawshan were recognized by the public mainly due to their enmity towards Imam Hussain (AS). They were known for their participation in sending an army to confront the Imam and for cruelly cutting off water to him and his companions.

The incident of Karbala was, in truth, a consequence of the malicious, ambitious, and despicable actions of individuals briefly mentioned in “Narrative of Love”.

Despite a weak portrayal of the events that transpired on the day of Ashura, “Narrative of Love” managed to overcome limitations in crew and facilities. While the series' images may reflect these limitations, it excels in effectively introducing the characters and their significant roles in the Karbala incident. This enlightens the audience with valuable insights that go beyond the general public's awareness of this historical event.

Despite lacking the necessary quality to depict such a significant and influential event, “Narrative of Love” managed to benefit from a few impactful sequences.

“Narrative of Love” extensively explores characters such as Hani, delving into the profound impact they have within the story. It eloquently portrays the significant role of Ibn Ziyad in the merciless killing of Hani and his manipulation of the masses, coercing them into retracting their support for Imam Hussain (AS).

The sequence depicting Hani's martyrdom stands out as an incredibly powerful and influential moment within this series.

It is important to remember that “Narrative of Love” was created during a time when Iran was engaged in a devastating war with Iraq. Despite the scarcity of funds, equipment, and experienced personnel in the cinema and television industry, this series stands as a remarkable achievement in depicting the tragic events of the Karbala incident.

To be continued

Photo: A scene from “Narrative of Love” series

ABU/

