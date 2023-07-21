Iranian nationals to obtain simplified e-visas to enter Russia

TEHRAN – Passport holders from Iran and some other countries will be offered electronic visas to enter the Russian Federation under President Vladimir Putin’s new orders.

Russia’s electronic visas will be issued over the Internet for tourist trips, business visits, and participation in scientific, cultural, sports, or other events, IRNA reported on Thursday.

Citizens of European countries, Iran, Japan, Turkey, China, North Korea, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore will be able to receive electronic visas from Russia, scheduled to be issued in less than a week, the report said.

Based on Russia’s visa policy, eligible applicants will only need to complete an online form with basic information. They also need to pay a processing fee to submit their request. Unlike a traditional Russian visa application, there is no need to submit supporting documents such as an invitation letter or proof of accommodation bookings.

Once processed, the successful applicant will receive their approved E-visa for Russia sent by email. They will then need to make a printout or save a digital copy on their mobile device to present to border control on arrival in Russia.

Its electronic visa permits a single entry and a total stay of up to 16 days in the country for either tourism and leisure or business purposes.

An approved Russian E-visa has a total validity of 60 days from the date of approval. The holder will be required to enter Russia within this timeframe to enjoy their 16-day stay.

That E-visa was first introduced in 2020 when Moscow passed a law that would allow citizens of over 50 countries to apply for a Russian visa online.

The implementation of the E-visa system was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, President Putin recently ordered the relevant authorities to reintroduce the Russian E-visa for citizens of countries considered “friendly” to Russia.

