Iran’s women’s football coach Azmoun satisfied with Russia warm-up matches

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team head coach Maryam Azmoun says that two friendly matches against Russia will help them to prepare well for the Olympic Tournament Paris 2024 qualification.

Iran are drawn along with Australia, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines in Group A.

Azmoun’s girls lost to Russia twice in Kazan and Moscow. The Persians suffered a 4-0 loss in their first match and also lost 2-0 in their second match.

“The matches helped us to see our weaknesses. It was a good test for us to strengthen ourselves for the Olympic qualification,” Azmoun said in an interview with Iran football federation’s website.

“We are happy to play with powerhouse Russia, who are ranked 24 in FIFA ranking. To play with weaker opponents will not be helpful for us,” she added.

“These matches helped my team to develop their self-confidence. I am sure these kinds of the warm-up matches can be helpful for our teams,” Azmoun concluded.