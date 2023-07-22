Rahmati appointed as new head of Iranian Privatization Organization

TEHRAN – Malek Rahmati has been appointed as the new head of the Iranian Privatization Organization (IPO), IRNA reported.

Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi appointed Rahmati to the post replacing Hossein Qorbanzadeh.

Rahmati previously served in various positions including the deputy director of Astan Quds Razavi, head of the Razavi Economic Organization, member of the board of directors, and deputy head of the Kowsar Economic Organization.

He also served in several other managerial positions at the Ministry of Interior.

