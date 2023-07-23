Ways of facilitating business ID card issuance discussed at TCCIMA meeting

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) hosted a two-day training course for the membership managers of provincial chambers of commerce across the country to review the latest changes in the process of issuing and renewing business and membership cards.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, during the mentioned course the attendees got familiar with the latest rules and regulations to be able to advise economic operators to receive business cards in the best possible way.

The managers and officials from 34 provincial chambers of commerce participated in the mentioned gathering.

Inquiring about educational qualifications, resolving software problems and the issues regarding the web services of the comprehensive business ID card issuance system were among the subjects reviewed at the meeting.

EF/MA