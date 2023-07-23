Iran’s Ahangaran, Tajikistan’s Kholov release joint track on Muharram

TEHRAN – Iranian eulogist Sadeq Ahangaran and Tajik composer and musician Davlatmand Kholov released a joint track on the occasion of the lunar month of Muharram.

The track ‘Hussainiya of Del [Heart]’ is written by Iranian contemporary poet Alireza Qazveh.

Ahangaran, who was dubbed by the Iraqi state radio “Khomeini’s nightingale” during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, embarked his Eulogy since his teenage period by singing (religiously/sorrowfully) in Hay'ats which are the religious foundation holding mourning ceremonies.

Kholov is an expert in the southern folk genre of Tajik music called Falak (lit. "the firmament"). A multi-instrumentalist, trained in Shashmaqam at the Conservatory of Music in Dushanbe, he's well known for his works on the two-string dutar, ghijak, and setar which are popular instruments in Central Asia. He plays and sings poetry of the Sufi poets, mainly Jalaleddin Rumi; Davlatmand's outlook is close to Rumi's poetry and philosophy.

