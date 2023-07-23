Parliament premises hosting exhibit of Persian handicrafts

TEHRAN – Collections of Persian handicrafts have been put on show on the premises of the Iranian parliament in downtown Tehran.

The three-day exhibition was visited by more than 30 members of the parliament upon its inauguration on Saturday, CHTN reported.

The exhibition showcases handwoven textiles, potteries, and decorated objects from every corner of the country, the report said.

Based on available data, the value of Iran’s handicraft exports stood at $400 million during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (Mar. 21, 2022 – Jan. 20, 2023). Compared with the same period a year earlier, the figure represents some 30 percent growth, deputy tourism Maryam Jalali Dehkordi said.

Iranian handicrafts have a high capacity for export, which can be realized through the creation of special holding companies, she said. Iran exported some $320 million worth of handicrafts during the year 1400, the official added.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Iran has the most cities and towns registered with the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three designated ones.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the United States, and the coastal states of the Persian Gulf are among the countries that traditionally import ceramics, porcelain, hand-woven clothing, personal jewelry, and semi-precious stones from Iran.

