Commodities worth over $860m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade of 3,156,943 tons of commodities with a total trading value of more than $860 million on its physical market, posting growths of 18.7 percent in volume and 32.2 percent in value of trades compared to the figures of the previous week.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor trade of 2,540,000 tons of commodities valued at more than $587 million.

On this floor the IME sold 1,101,264 tons of cement, 650,000 tons of iron ore, 531,016 tons of steel, 245,000 tons of sponge iron, 38,750 tons of aluminum, 12,116 tons of copper, 2,000 tons of coke and 210 tons of molybdenum concentrate.

Furthermore, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 537,549 tons of commodities worth nearly $248 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 148,511 tons of bitumen, 143,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 121,758 tons of polymeric products, 64,000 tons of lube cut, 43,006 tons of chemicals, 9,225 tons of sulfur, 4,585 tons of oil, 3,692 tons of petroleum products, 445 tons of insulation and 280 tons of feedstocks.

The IME also traded within the same week 79,395 tons of commodities on its side market.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA