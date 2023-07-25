Seven historical places in Kerman made national heritage

TEHRAN – Seven historical monuments and places situated in the southern Kerman province have recently been registered in Iran’s national list for cultural heritage.

Historical houses and edifices, a public bathhouse, a caravansary, and an archaeological site are among the new entries to the prestigious list, IRNA reported.

They date from various historical epochs, including the Sassanid, Seljuk, Qajar, and Pahlavi eras, the report said.

Kerman is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites, including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais and ruins of ancient urban areas.

It is bounded by the provinces of Fars in the west, Yazd in the north, South Khorasan in the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan in the east, and Hormozgan in the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

AFM