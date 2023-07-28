Iran’s LPG export exceeds 4.7m tons in H1

TEHRAN – Iran exported 4.71 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the first six months of 2023, according to the data released by S&P Global Platts.

Based on the Platts data, Iran's LPG exports loading in June were estimated at around 696,000 million tons, 28.5 percent less than May when 973,260 million tons of LPG was shipped.

Iran's average monthly LPG export in the first half of this year was 784,833 tons. It is expected that if the loading rate is at the current level or more, the total export this year will reach 9.42 million tons.

Iran’s LPG exports mostly go to China despite the U.S. sanctions, facilitated by Chinese shipowners who have developed an armada of very large gas carriers since sanctions were imposed on Iran in 2014 and then in 2018.

The Islamic Republic’s LPG exports could be higher without the restrictions that international shipping and trading firms face due to the sanctions and allow Iranian exporters to resume access to the global markets.

EF/MA