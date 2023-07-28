Tasua, Ashura mourning ceremonies held 

Mourning ceremonies were held on the ninth and tenth days of Muharram, called Tasua and Ashura, all over the country.

Every year, the Iranian people, along with other Shiite Muslims around the world, hold mourning rituals to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS) and his loyal companions in the Battle of Karbala nearly 14 centuries ago.

Mourning ceremonies are not limited to weeping and beating chests. Cooking votive food, called Nazri, and distributing it among passers-by and the poor is also an integral part of the ceremonies, which is very popular among ordinary people.

Some believe that serving or eating Nazri food makes their lives more blessed.