Ashura commemorated around the world

TEHRAN - Grief swept the world on Friday as people took to the streets of various cities to commemorate Ashura to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the esteemed third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). In some countries like Iraq, the Day of Ashura was marked on Saturday.

Imam Hussein and his 72 companions were killed by the despotic Umayyad ruler of the time 1,343 years ago, as they stood up for freedom and justice. The family of Imam Hussein was then taken captive and brought on a tour around Kufa and Damascus.

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching mourning ceremonies marking the Day of Ashura took place in Iran. With black fabrics blanketing cities, people poured to the streets to renew their commitment towards Imam Hussein’s message in various forms. Some cooked food and distributed it among the ones in need, some beat their chests, some beat the back of their shoulders with light chains, and some merely stood aside and listened to eulogies while taking comfort in watching the processions taking place.

Millions of Muslims from all around the world found themselves in Karbala, Iraq, where Imam Hossein’s holy shrine is located. The boiling temperatures could not stop people from getting themselves to the site of Imam Hussein’s burial place, which is considered to be one of the most visited places in the Islamic world after Mecca. Special mourning rituals were also carried out in the city where people performed a magnificent re-enactment of the Battle of Karbala to show the endeavors of Imam Hossein and the great pain and suffering he had to endure for the sake of justice. Those watching such performances say catching a glimpse of Imam Hussein’s hardships deeply moves them and makes them want to be a better person.

In East Asia the Day of Ashura is not a day to be forgotten either. Muslims in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and other nations have their own customs when it comes to commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. That’s while eulogies are also a big part of the ceremonies there.

Perhaps in Africa, the rapidly growing popularity of Islam is the most evident on Ashura. Even non-Muslim Africans can be seen attending processions and chanting “Labbayk ya Hussein” (We are present, Oh Hussain) at the top of their lungs. The story of Karbala and Imam Hussein’s journey is so resonating that even those with no stated religion or with religions other than Islam can feel at home among his mourners.

Last but not least, Muslims could not sit idly by in Western countries despite the recent anti-Islam campaigns. They held massive marches in cities like London, Toronto and New York as they tried to show the true face of Islam, which is in total contrast to what’s being portrayed of the religion by Western media. Every year on the Day of Ashura, thousands of non-Muslims living in Western countries grow an interest in Islam and get curious to get to know the values of the people who resolutely commemorate the most important day of Islamic calendar month of Muharram despite all the hardships that have been laid out against them.

The day of Ashura is a time when millions of people from all walks of life come together for a mutual cause. They want to revive and remember the movement of Imam Hussein and do their best to hopefully someday, live up to his legacy.