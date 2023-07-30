Iran, a land of rich history, mesmerizing landscapes, and vibrant culture, has emerged as an increasingly popular travel destination in recent years. From ancient archaeological sites to breathtaking natural wonders, Iran offers a diverse range of attractions for travelers seeking a unique and immersive experience.

To ensure a memorable and hassle-free journey, it is crucial to choose a reputable tour company that can provide expert guidance and exceptional services. In this article, we present the top 7 best Iran tour companies, each known for their commitment to customer satisfaction and their ability to showcase the beauty of Iran.

1. Eavar Travel

EavarTravel Agency stands out among the top Iran tour companies for its exceptional features and commitment to providing extraordinary travel experiences. With the best and most up-to-date experts on board, Eavar ensures that your trip to Iran will be nothing short of remarkable.

One of Eavar's core visions is to offer experience-based trips. By understanding your specific travel desires, their experts will guide you in making informed decisions to create a tailor-made itinerary that matches your interests and preferences.

Eavar offers a diverse range of Iran tour packages, including Ski, Food, Cultural, Eco, Adventure, Historical, and Nomad tours, all designed to foster local interactions. These tours provide an opportunity for travelers to engage in daily rituals, immersing themselves in the authentic lifestyle of Iran. By encouraging such interactions, Eavar enables visitors to experience the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Iran firsthand.

In addition, Eavar boasts a multilingual team fluent in English, French, Spanish, German, Turkish, and Russian. This diverse language proficiency enables seamless communication and enhances the overall travel experience, ensuring that language barriers are overcome and travelers feel comfortable and well taken care of throughout their journey with Eavar.

An astounding more than 12000 happy travelers, their dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction is evident in the positive feedback received from travelers who have experienced the outstanding service provided by Eavar during their trips to Iran.

2. IranOnTour

IranOnTour is a distinguished travel agency comprised of a team of travel experts specializing in Iran tour packages and a wide range of trips to Iran. With a strong emphasis on providing immersive experiences, IranOnTour goes beyond the popular historical landmarks, delving into the depths of Persian culture. As an Iranian tour operator and travel services company based in Iran, IranOnTour has established itself as a leading authority in crafting and operating diverse Iran holiday packages.

3. Dalahoo

Dalahoo Travel Agency offers a unique and immersive way to experience Iran, allowing travelers to get up close and personal with the country. Iran, with its rich history and enchanting stories, presents a new and magical experience in the old world.

When you choose Iran as your vacation destination, the dedicated team at Dalahoo will provide you with the best vacation spots and comprehensive information about hotels, ticket bookings, and prices. Their aim is to ensure that you have an unforgettable and memorable time in Iran. They prioritize customization, tailoring their services to match your preferences and desires.

4. LetsGoIran

The remarkable Iran travel agency, LetsGoIran boasts an impressive 22-year track record in the tourism industry. As one of the most innovative and proactive retail travel companies in Iran, they offer a wide range of services, including incoming and outgoing tourism, education, ticketing, and discounted domestic airfares.

With LetsGoIran travel agency, you can trust in their extensive experience and dedication to delivering exceptional services, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable travel experience in Iran.

5. Iran Nomad Tours

Iran Nomad Tours is a specialized tour operator that focuses on arranging local, specifically nomadic, tours in Iran. They provide a unique and unforgettable opportunity to engage with the nomadic communities and experience their distinct lifestyle.

One of the key aspects of Iran Nomad Tours is their commitment to preserving the ancient nomadic lifestyle through sustainable, immersive, and small-group ecotourism. By engaging in responsible and sustainable travel practices, they ensure that their tours have a positive impact on the environment and local communities.

6. UpPersia

Uppersia Travel Agency, a local Iranian tour operator and travel agency, offers a wide range of Iran tour packages to suit various preferences and budgets. They provide options for private and public tours, catering to different travel styles, including budget, premium, and luxury trips.

Their packages encompass a diverse range of experiences, including sports and adventure tours, day and multi-day tours, as well as short and long holidays. Whether you're looking to explore specific cities or regions in Iran, Uppersia has options available to fulfill your travel desires.

7. Adventure Iran

As pioneers in the adventure travel industry, Adventure Iran was one of the first agencies to join the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), the largest global network of adventure travel leaders with over 30,000 members.

Adventure Iran focusses in active tours and special-interest journeys. Established in 2006, they serve as a destination management company, collaborating with global operators and resellers to handle reservations and ground operations in Iran. In addition, Adventure Iran organizes small group tours throughout the country, catering to a range of interests including trekking, cycling, skiing, climbing, and more.