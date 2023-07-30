MP: Intelligence services prevented terrorist acts during Ashura

TEHRAN - A member of the parliamentary committee of national security and foreign policy has lauded Iran’s intelligence forces for their “alertness” and “control” during the public mourning processions of the first Islamic calendar month of Muharram.

During an interview with Iranian media, Zahra Elahian said a number of groups funded by the United States and other Western countries were planning to carry out terrorist attacks during Tasu’a and Ashura, the 9th and 10th days of Muharram.

Elahian warned Western governments that such actions would only result in more instability and insecurity in the region. She added that today many nations have figured out the true colors of the West and know that it has wrought insecurity in other nations by sponsoring terrorists there.

The lawmaker also addressed anti-Iran media campaigns against mourning ceremonies, saying such attempts will not succeed to decouple people from their beloved religion.

The month of Muharram has been known as the month of mourning in Iran and other Shia countries for centuries. During this time, people mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), who was the esteemed grandchild of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Western-funded media outlets have been asking people to boycott Muharram ceremonies or attend the events to carry out provocative acts, but to no avail.

Other threats against people’s long-lasting traditions also seem to have been liquidated. Just recently, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced it had broken up an extensive group of terrorists linked to the Israeli regime. At least 43 bombs were seized from the group, which was planning to carry out terrorist operations in the provinces of Tehran, Kerman,

Isfahan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Kurdistan, and Mazandaran.

Unfortunately, however, terrorists were briefly able to incite insecurity in Syria, a country that is home to a large population of Shia Muslims. On Wednesday, an explosion rocked Damascus near the holy shrine of Hazrat Zeinab, which resulted in the death of six people and injury of at least 20 others. Daesh took responsibility for the blast near the most visited pilgrimage site in Syria, saying it was hoping to kill as many Shias as possible. The group planted an explosive device on a motorcycle which was remotely detonated.

It seems that the rivals of Iran resorted to two strategies to force people to steer clear of Muharram processions: First by a colossal media campaign and second through the incitement of violence and insecurity near highly frequented sites.

The West and Israel have realized that they cannot overthrow the Iranian government because it has a large number of devoted followers. The West and Israel have been targeting “religion” which has created a strong bond between Iranian people and government. But to their dismay, religion is something that has been entrenched in Iranian people’s hearts and souls for centuries and cannot be forgotten through propaganda and fear.