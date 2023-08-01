Handmade potteries, leatherwork on show at tourism ministry

TEHRAN— Collections of handmade ceramics, pottery, and leatherwork have been put on show in a group exhibition at the headquarters of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism in Tehran.

The five-day exhibition showcases leatherwork crafted by Nazanin Farchad and earthenware made by the siblings, Zahra and Rokhsareh Taherparvar, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

Based on available data, the value of Iran’s handicraft exports stood at $400 million during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (Mar. 21, 2022 – Jan. 20, 2023). Compared with the same period a year earlier, the figure represents some 30 percent growth.

According to the tourism ministry, Iran has the most cities and towns registered with the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three designated ones.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the United States, and the coastal states of the Persian Gulf are among the countries that traditionally import ceramics, porcelain, hand-woven clothing, personal jewelry, and semi-precious stones from Iran.

AFM